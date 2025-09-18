With Infosys announcing its fifth and biggest share buyback, investor focus now turns to whether participation makes sense amid recent changes in buyback tax liabilities.

This is the first time the IT major has offered to repurchase shares post the tweak in buyback tax liabilities norms.

The IT bellwether last conducted a share buyback in December 2022, repurchasing over 60 million shares through the open market. In June 2021, it bought back more than 55 million shares. Earlier, the company carried buyback in 2019 for over 110 million shares, and another in 2017 involving more than 113 million shares.

Since October 2024, buyback proceeds received by shareholders are taxed as dividend income in the hands of investors, replacing the earlier regime where companies paid the buyback tax.

Given this, should you participate in the buyback after the stock has fallen nearly 17 per cent so far this year?

However, for an investor in the lower tax slabs, analysts suggest it would be better to participate in the buyback as it would leave them with higher proceeds. ALSO READ: After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts Analysts at SMC Global Securities suggest that for an investor in a higher tax bracket (above ₹16 lakh annual income) that is taxed at the rate of 30 per cent, it may be more tax-efficient to sell Infosys shares in the open market instead of tendering them in the buyback.

Here's an illustration for Infosys shareholders

If an investor tenders one Infosys share at ₹1,800 in the buyback, the company deducts 10 per cent tax deductible at source (TDS) and pays ₹1,620.