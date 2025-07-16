Biocon shares jump 3% after USFDA approval for diabetes insulin drug

Kirsty has been available in the European Union (EU) and Canada since 2022. With the latest FDA approval, it becomes the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog in the US. According to IQVIA data for 2024, Insulin Aspart US sales stood at $1.9 billion. This development marks Biocon Biologics' continued expansion spree in the diabetes portfolio.

About Kirsty

Kirsty is a rapid-acting insulin used to manage blood sugar levels in adults and children with diabetes. The insulin will be available in a prefilled pen for individual use and a multi-dose vial for both subcutaneous and intravenous usage.

“The FDA approval of Kirsty, the first and only interchangeable biosimilar rapid-acting Insulin Aspart in the US, is a significant step forward in our efforts to make insulin more accessible and affordable, said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and managing director, Biocon Biologics. "With Kirsty, we are expanding treatment choices for people living with diabetes and advancing our ambition to be a global leader in addressing unmet needs in diabetes care,” he added.