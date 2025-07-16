Bernstein expects markets to consolidate; sees Nifty at 26,500 by 2025-end

After a sharp run from April lows that saw the Nifty 50 index rise nearly 13 per cent till date, analysts at Bernstein expect the markets to undergo a consolidation phase amid mixed macro-economic signals.

They maintain a calendar year-end target of 26,500 for the Nifty 50, which is a modest 5.1 per cent higher from the current levels.

ALSO READ: Bernstein strategists see India earnings upgrades driving stocks momentum “It will not be heading directly to that level - we expect a bit of consolidation before the next move. From a sector perspective, we shift some weights from utilities to staples - moving into a tactical overweight for a short period,” wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela.

As a strategy, they have moved utilities sector to equal weight. Financials, telecom and discretionary, remain their overweight sectors. Economic indicators On the macro front, Bernstein cautions, there are growing signs that economic momentum is moderating, as reflected in recent high-frequency indicators. Power demand, and oil and gas production, have moderated in April-May while passenger vehicle sales remain subdued and air traffic growth shows signs of cooling. Credit growth, too, moderated. Industrial activity appears to be softening, with the Index of Industrial Production hitting a nine-month low in May, mirrored by a similar dip in core sectors.Power demand, and oil and gas production, have moderated in April-May while passenger vehicle sales remain subdued and air traffic growth shows signs of cooling. Credit growth, too, moderated.

Sectoral performance However, there are counterbalancing trends—steel and coal production have outperformed recent averages, while cement too is strong, supported in part by rising petcoke consumption. On the consumer front, several consumer companies spread across FMCG and retail have delivered positive Q1FY26 commentary, highlighting sequential improvements in volume growth. ALSO READ: These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check Power demand has rebounded in the past few weeks, and petrol consumption has picked up as well. Some demand fluctuations may also be attributable to the early arrival of the monsoon. "Overall, the data presents a mixed picture—pockets of resilience are evident, but the broader trend suggests a more moderate phase of economic expansion, rather than a sustained acceleration," Bernstein notes.