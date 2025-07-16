Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Biocon arm gets USFDA approval for insulin, Kirsty

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Biocon announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Kirsty (Insulin Aspart-xjhz) 100 units/ml, to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus.

Kirsty is biosimiler to Novolog. It is a rapid-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with diabetes mellitus. It will be available as a single-patient-use prefilled pen for subcutaneous use and a multiple-dose vial for subcutaneous and intravenous use.

The FDA approval of KIRSTY expands Biocon Biologics biosimilar insulin portfolio, which also includes the first approved interchangeable biosimilar, Semglee (Insulin Glargine-yfgn Injection). KIRSTY has been available in Europe and Canada since 2022.

 

According to IQVIA, there are 38.4 million people with diabetes in the United States, approximately 11.6 percent of the total population, with nearly a quarter of them being undiagnosed. An additional 97.6 million Americans have been identified as prediabetic. Sales of Insulin Aspart in the United States were approximately $1.9 billion in 2024.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics, said: The FDA approval of Kirsty, the first and only interchangeable biosimilar rapid-acting Insulin Aspart in the U.S., is a significant step forward in our efforts to make insulin more accessible and affordable. It builds on the foundation we laid with Semglee, reinforcing our commitment to scientific excellence and patient centric innovation. With Kirsty, we are expanding treatment choices for people living with diabetes and advancing our ambition to be a global leader in addressing unmet needs in diabetes care.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

Also Read

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,760, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

dividend stocks

Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels Q1 results in focus

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Two more Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, students evacuated

consumption, Credit, consumer durable loans, finance

Borrowing to survive: 93% of India's under ₹50K earners turn to cards, BNPL

The companys consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore on a 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter jumped 2.90% to settle at Rs 390.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Just Dial standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 148.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.41% in the June 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit declines 2.41% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon