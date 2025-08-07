BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

The public offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, August 6, witnessed overwhelming demand among investors, with it being oversubscribed by a whopping 504.43 times. The ₹9.72 crore SME offering was available with a price band of ₹71–75, and a lot size of 1,600 shares from August 4 to August 6, 2025.
Here’s how to check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status – direct links
Once the allotment of BLT Ligistics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
The unlisted shares of BLT Logistics continued to command a solid premium in the grey market on Thursday.
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that BLT Logistics shares were seen trading at around ₹113 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 or 50.67 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Shares of BLT Logistics are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Monday, August 11, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for the BLT Logistics IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance. ALSO READ | JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?
About BLT Logistics
BLT Logistics is engaged in providing surface transportation of goods using containerized trucks, along with warehousing services for various industries and businesses. The company’s logistics operations are supported by its own fleet of containerized trucks, as well as vehicles hired from its subsidiary, Sabarmati Express India Private Limited (Sabarmati), and third-party operators such as small fleet owners and agents who provide the necessary transportation facilities.
As of March 31, 2025, the company owned an operational fleet of 106 vehicles with capacities ranging from 3.5 MT to 18 MT. In addition, 15 vehicles with a capacity of 9 MT each were operated under its subsidiary, Sabarmati.
