BLT Logistics IPO oversubscribed 504x; check allotment status, latest GMP

BLT Logistics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the initial public offering of BLT Logistics (BLT Logistics IPO) shares is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The public offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, August 6, witnessed overwhelming demand among investors, with it being oversubscribed by a whopping 504.43 times. The ₹9.72 crore SME offering was available with a price band of ₹71–75, and a lot size of 1,600 shares from August 4 to August 6, 2025.

Here’s how to check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status – direct links

Once the allotment of BLT Ligistics IPO shares is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check BLT Logistics IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php