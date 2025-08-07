Bluestone Jewellery IPO opens on Aug 11: Check price band, GMP, key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading at ₹552, commanding a premium of ₹35 or 6.8 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹492 to ₹517 on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Shares of Bluestone Jewellery will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle

Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under their flagship brand, BlueStone. It is an omnichannel jewellery brand and retails its products through its website, mobile application available on iOS and Google Play Store, and a pan-India network of stores. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 275 stores in 117 cities, including franchise stores, across 26 states and Union Territories in India. The company focuses on designing jewellery for women, men and couples between the ages of 25 and 45 years who have a tendency to discover brands through social media or online channels.