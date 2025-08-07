This wine maker's share price dips 6% as Q1 profit nosedives 87% YoY

The company’s profit tanked 86.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹14.6 crore in Q1FY25.

Sula Vineyards’ revenue from operations dropped 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹118.3 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹128.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 46.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18.3 crore, from ₹33.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda margin squeezed 1096 basis points (bps) to 15.5 per cent in Q1FY26, from 26.4 per cent in Q1FY25.

On the bright side, wine tourism revenue grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13.7 crore