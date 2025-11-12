BNP Paribas pays ₹3,997,000 to settle FPI rule violation case with Sebi

Paris-based financial services firm BNP Paribas on Tuesday settled with market regulator Sebi a case of alleged violation of foreign portfolio investors rule after paying Rs 39.97 lakh towards settlement charges.

The noticee (BNP Paribas) filed settlement application proposing to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them vide show cause notice dated on February 25, 2025, without "admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law", Sebi said.

The settlement order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings in respect of BNP Paribas for the alleged violation of FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) rules.