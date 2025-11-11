SIFs garnered ₹2,005 crore net inflow in Oct; AUM stood at ₹2,010 crore

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shared net inflow and assets under management (AUM) data for the newly introduced Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) category. The four SIF offerings collectively received ₹2,005 crore in net inflows during October, taking their combined AUM to ₹2,010 crore. The category now manages these inflows through 10,212 investor accounts (folios). The schemes launched so far include Edelweiss Altiva Hybrid Long Short Fund, SBI Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund and Quant qSIF Equity Long Short Fund.

PGIM India MF launches multi-asset allocation fund

PGIM India Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced the launch of its multi-asset allocation fund. The fund will invest across equity, debt, gold, silver and Reits and Invits. “PGIM Multi Asset Allocation Fund aims to deliver risk-adjusted outcomes across market cycles. By blending equity, debt, and commodities, we aim to deliver growth over the long run while managing the downside risk,” says Vivek Sharma, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, PGIM India Asset Management.

BSE net profit climbs 61% to ₹557 cr, revenue up 44% BSE Ltd reported a 61 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹557 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). Revenues from operations grew 44 per cent to a record ₹1,068 crore. The exchange said this was the 10th straight quarter when it saw an increase in topline. Benchmarks ride on IT, services, telco shares to build on gains Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on firm footings despite starting on a weak note on Tuesday as investors rushed to grab low-priced bellwether stocks of IT, services and telecom players amid optimism on a US-India trade deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex began the trade on a negative note by declining 411.32 points or 0.49 per cent to 83,124.03. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 125.1 points, or 0.48 per cent to 25,449.25 in the early trade. The Sensex jumped 335.97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 83,871.32, while the Nifty climbed 120.60 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,694.95. The domestic market opened on a subdued note amid concerns over potential implications of the Delhi explosion. However, it recovered smartly and closed at the day’s high, supported by global cues as the US Senate passed a bill to end the longest-ever federal shutdown.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, HCLTech, Eternal, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, and UltraTech Cement were the gainers. Gold hits 3-week high on Fed rate cut bets Gold prices hit their highest levels in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a potential US government reopening could restart the flow of US economic data ahead of an Federal Reserve rate cut next month. PhysicsWallah public issue booked 7% on Day 1 The initial public offering of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah was subscribed 7 per cent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The bid will close on November 13. The ₹3,480 crore initial share sale received bids for 13,122,682 shares against 186,204,143 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The company fixed a price band of ₹103-109 per share for its IPO. The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹380 crore.