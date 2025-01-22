BNP Paribas sees cloudy outlook for equities, projects single-digit returns

The equities outlook for 2025 remains uncertain, with growth slowing and high-frequency indicators moderating, according to BNP Paribas. The France-based brokerage anticipates that calendar 2025 will deliver single-digit returns, as rising US bond yields and a strengthening US dollar reduce foreign portfolio investor (FPI) interest in expensive emerging markets, including India.

BNP Paribas projects the Nifty 50 to reach 25,500 by the end of 2025, representing a 10 per cent gain from Wednesday’s closing level.

Given the subdued outlook for FPI flows, the brokerage expects domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to play a crucial role in supporting market resilience and absorbing the substantial supply of new equities through initial public offerings (IPOs).

“For all of this to get absorbed, domestic flows need to remain very strong,” said Kunal Vora, director and head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. Vora was speaking to reporters following the release of BNP Paribas' India Strategy report titled The Pricey Paradise; Cloudy Skies.

Vora highlighted that the continuously rising supply of equities could act as a headwind, as much of the DII flows will be directed towards absorbing this supply. Meanwhile, the outlook for FPI flows remains weak, as the US market appears more attractive amid rising bond yields, potential policy changes, and the possibility of stimulus measures in China aimed at reviving its economy.

The report stated that rising US bond yields reduce the relative attractiveness of Indian markets for foreign investors. While India has become less reliant on FPIs due to strong domestic flows, FPIs still hold $800 billion worth of Indian equities, making continued selling by FPIs a significant risk.

BNP Paribas expects Nifty's earnings growth for FY25 to moderate to 4-5 per cent, with some large sectors, particularly oil refining, expected to experience earnings declines.

The brokerage prefers large-cap stocks, as mid- and small-caps are trading at valuations significantly above their long-term averages.

In terms of sectoral preferences, BNP Paribas favours banking stocks, citing a strong earnings growth outlook for FY26 and the absence of major credit-cost spikes. The brokerage believes the risk-reward profile is favourable, with valuations below the historical median. It is also bullish on IT services, noting that the macroeconomic environment is more supportive than in the past two years. Additionally, it is optimistic about telecom stocks, as the industry’s free cash flow is expected to improve further.