Home / Markets / News / BofA Securities India settles alleged insider trading matter with Sebi

BofA Securities India settles alleged insider trading matter with Sebi

BofA Securities India has settled alleged violations related to insider trading and merchant banking regulations with Sebi after paying ₹58.5 lakh

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)
Sebi had issued a show-cause notice to the firm in May 2025
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
BofA Securities India has settled a case related to alleged insider trading and violations of merchant banking regulations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying ₹58.5 lakh.
 
Sebi had issued a show-cause notice to the firm in May 2025, alleging that, in its capacity as a merchant banker, it failed to maintain a structured digital database (SDD) as mandated under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.
 
An SDD is a key mechanism used to track individuals who have access to unpublished price-sensitive information.
 
BofA Securities filed a settlement application in July 2025 without admitting or denying the findings and conclusions of the regulator.
 
Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) met in February 2026 and recommended the settlement amount, which was subsequently approved by the regulator’s panel of whole-time members in April 2026. Following the payment, Sebi has disposed of the proceedings.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI shares tank 11% in 2 days; Brokerages cut FY27 estimates after Q4 miss

Markets suffer steepest fall since March as crude oil tops $100 a barrel

Jewellery, travel stocks slide after PM urges curbs on imports, spending

Equity MF inflows stay strong in April as redemptions fall sharply

SAT upholds BSE's refusal to list Jetking Infotrain's preferential issue

Topics :SEBIBofASecurities

First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story