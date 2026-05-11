BofA Securities India settles alleged insider trading matter with Sebi

BofA Securities India has settled a case related to alleged insider trading and violations of merchant banking regulations with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying ₹58.5 lakh.

Sebi had issued a show-cause notice to the firm in May 2025, alleging that, in its capacity as a merchant banker, it failed to maintain a structured digital database (SDD) as mandated under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

An SDD is a key mechanism used to track individuals who have access to unpublished price-sensitive information.

BofA Securities filed a settlement application in July 2025 without admitting or denying the findings and conclusions of the regulator.