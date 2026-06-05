Bond yields seen range-bound as RBI prioritises stability: Abakkus MF

The June 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting arrived at a critical juncture for the Indian economy. Over the past few months, the global backdrop has become increasingly challenging, marked by elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, persistent currency volatility, and renewed concerns around inflation. Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chose to maintain the repo rate and retain its neutral policy stance, signaling a preference for stability and vigilance over aggressive policy action.

ALSO READ: Govt exempts foreign investors from tax on G-Secs: Why does this matter? The decision reflects an evolving balance between growth and inflation risks. Earlier in the year, moderating inflation alongside domestic demand had created space for potential policy support. However, the sharp escalations in crude oil prices driven by geopolitical developments have significantly altered the inflation outlook . Elevated energy prices not only directly impact fuel costs but also cascade through transportation, manufacturing, and household consumption, raising the likelihood of broader and more persistent price pressures across the economy.

While headline inflation remains below the RBI’s target band, the central bank has acknowledged rising upside risks. These are largely driven by global commodity price volatility and supply side constraints, with the potential for second-round effects filtering into core inflation. As a result, inflation is now expected to firm up in the coming quarters. In response, the RBI has taken a cautious stance, holding rates steady while closely monitoring emerging risks to preserve macroeconomic stability. At the same time, India's domestic fundamentals continue to demonstrate resilience. Domestic consumption trends remain healthy, supported by steady income growth and improving demand conditions. Government-led capital expenditure continues to provide a strong anchor to economic activity, while corporate balance sheets are stronger than they have been in several years.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC strikes caution with growth cut, inflation risk: Sumeet Bagadia The banking system remains well-capitalised, and credit growth continues at a healthy pace. Corporate earnings, too, have shown resilience despite global headwinds. Together, these factors have given the RBI confidence that the economy can absorb external shocks without the need for immediate policy intervention. The policy communication also underscores the RBI’s commitment to a data-dependent approach. By refraining from explicit forward guidance, the central bank retains the flexibility to respond dynamically to evolving conditions. This is particularly important given the uncertainty surrounding global growth trajectories, crude oil prices, weather-related risks, and geopolitical developments. Going forward, policy decisions are likely to be guided by the trajectory of inflation, the persistence of commodity price pressures, and the extent of global spillovers into the domestic economy.

For financial markets, the policy sends a clear message: stability remains paramount. The RBI’s calibrated and measured response reflects prudence in a period of heightened global uncertainty. In the bond market, the pause combined with a cautious undertone suggests that yields are likely to remain range-bound in the near term, albeit with a discernible upward bias as inflation risks build. As India navigates a phase of elevated global volatility, the RBI’s emphasis on macroeconomic stability may ultimately prove to be the most effective strategy. By prioritising resilience over reaction, the central bank is laying a foundation for sustaining growth, anchoring inflation expectations , and reinforcing investor confidence over the medium term.