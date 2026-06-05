'Vigilance & flexibility: RBI's message as inflation, crude risks loom'

The RBI highlighted that the global environment has deteriorated due to the prolonged conflict in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, supply-chain disruptions, and heightened financial market volatility. These developments have created challenges for economies across the world, including India, by increasing inflationary pressures and impacting growth prospects.

One of the key highlights of the policy was the RBI’s focus on maintaining currency stability and attracting foreign capital. The central bank announced a series of measures to support the rupee, including allowing foreign portfolio investors to participate in longer-duration government securities under the fully accessible route (FAR), providing hedging cost support for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, and offering concessional swap facilities for external commercial borrowings by public sector entities. In addition, the government’s decision to remove withholding tax on interest earned by foreign investors on government securities is expected to improve the attractiveness of Indian debt markets.

The policy demonstrates the RBI’s balancing act between controlling inflation, supporting growth, and maintaining financial stability. By keeping rates unchanged, the central bank has avoided putting additional pressure on economic growth while continuing to closely monitor inflation trends. The neutral stance also provides flexibility to respond to evolving economic conditions.

From a market perspective, the policy is broadly positive for the banking and financial sectors. Stable interest rates support credit growth and borrowing activity, while measures aimed at attracting foreign capital could help strengthen liquidity and support the rupee. Public sector undertaking (PSU) banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to benefit from a stable rate environment and potential improvement in foreign currency deposit inflows.