Home / Markets / News / Bondada Engineering shares rise 3% on receiving LoI from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering shares rise 3% on receiving LoI from Adani Group

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Group

stocks
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bondada Engineering shares rose 2.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹474.9 per share on BSE. At 10:44 AM, Bondada Engineering's share price was up 2.41 per cent on BSE at ₹474 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 84,344.42.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,289.53 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹719.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹330.  

Why were Bondada Engineering shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Group. 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that Bondada Engineering Limited has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Adani Group," the company's filing read.
 
The scope of work pertains to the supply of goods for the balance of system (BOS) for the 650 MW solar power project at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. It includes complete design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at the site.   ALSO READ | Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses 
The scope also covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning. The order is worth ₹1,050 crore, excluding taxes. 
 
Recently,  the company arm Bondada Green Engineering also received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from JMR Clean Energy for the supply of column post and MMS Galvalume for MSEDCL solar projects. The order was estimated at over ₹30 crore. 
 
That apart, the company's board is scheduled meet on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to consider, approve, and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company along with auditor’s limited review report for the half year ended September 30, 2025.   ALSO READ | Vedanta shares advance 3% on ₹1-trillion Odisha investment plan 
Bondada Engineering is a company based in India, primarily known for its involvement in engineering, construction, and infrastructure-related services. It is known for providing solutions in various sectors, including civil engineering, electrical, mechanical, and other related fields. 
 
It is involved in executing large-scale projects, delivering high-quality engineering services, and working across diverse sectors like industrial, residential, and commercial construction.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 260 pts, Nifty below 25,820; FMCG, banking shares drag; metal shine

Laurus Labs shares drop 3% despite analysts' bullish outlook; details here

Hindalco rallies 4%, at new high; what's driving Aditya Birla Group stock?

Asian shares rise as US earnings, Trump-Xi meeting boost investor sentiment

Midwest makes positive D-St debut; shares list at 10% premium on bourses

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story