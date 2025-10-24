Bondada Engineering shares rise 3% on receiving LoI from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering shares rose 2.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹474.9 per share on BSE. At 10:44 AM, Bondada Engineering's share price was up 2.41 per cent on BSE at ₹474 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 84,344.42.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,289.53 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹719.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹330.

Why were Bondada Engineering shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a letter of intent (LOI) from Adani Group.

"We are pleased to inform you that Bondada Engineering Limited has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Adani Group," the company's filing read.

ALSO READ | Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses The scope of work pertains to the supply of goods for the balance of system (BOS) for the 650 MW solar power project at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. It includes complete design, engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality assurance, packing, and delivery of materials at the site. The scope also covers onsite services, including receipt, unloading, storage, handling, installation, testing, and commissioning of free-issue materials, along with associated civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural works required for successful project commissioning. The order is worth ₹1,050 crore, excluding taxes.

Recently, the company arm Bondada Green Engineering also received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from JMR Clean Energy for the supply of column post and MMS Galvalume for MSEDCL solar projects. The order was estimated at over ₹30 crore. ALSO READ | Vedanta shares advance 3% on ₹1-trillion Odisha investment plan That apart, the company's board is scheduled meet on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to consider, approve, and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company along with auditor’s limited review report for the half year ended September 30, 2025. Bondada Engineering is a company based in India, primarily known for its involvement in engineering, construction, and infrastructure-related services. It is known for providing solutions in various sectors, including civil engineering, electrical, mechanical, and other related fields.