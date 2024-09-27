Bondada share locks in 5% upper circuit on Rs 468-cr order from KPI Green

Bondada share price: Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 627.60 apiece on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The surge in the Bondada share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 468 crore from KPI Green Energy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Bondada Engineering Ltd said, “We wish to inform the stock exchange that the Company Bondada Engineering Limited (“Bondada”) has received a work order from KPI Green Energy Limited .”

Under the terms of the order, Bondada will be responsible for supply of material for the solar power generation plant for 130 MWp/ 100MWac and supply of material for the work contract for installation of Solar Power generation Plant 130 MWp/100MWac, the company said.

The exact value of the order is Rs 467,99,99,965 and it is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Bondada Engineering share price history

The stock has jumped over 260 per cent in the past six months while it has zoomed over 650 per cent this year-to-date. The 52-week range of the scrip is Rs 33.10-Rs 753.98.

Bondada Engineering is known for its expertise in passive telecom infrastructure, offering a range of services including the construction, erection, operation, and maintenance of telecom towers.

The company provides integrated solutions encompassing civil, electrical, and mechanical works, supply of poles and towers, laying and upkeep of optical fibre cables, and provision of power equipment to major telecom firms and tower operators in India. To date, the company has successfully installed over 11,600 telecom towers and poles, with 7,700 of these completed in the last three fiscal years.

Additionally, Bondada Engineering extends O&M services to telecom and tower operating companies. These services include preventive and corrective maintenance of passive infrastructure and equipment, backup power systems, manning services including supply of riggers, surveillance, and maintenance of optical fibre cable routes.

The manufacturing facility of Bondada Engineering is strategically located in Keesara Mandal, Medchal, Telangana, boasting an installation capacity of approximately 12 thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) for tower fabrication.

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,778 crore, according to BSE.

At 10:47 AM, Bondad shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.10 per cent higher at 85,920.90 levels.