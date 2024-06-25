Home / Markets / News / Borosil shares rally 6% as co begins placement for Rs 250 cr QIP issue

Borosil shares rally 6% as co begins placement for Rs 250 cr QIP issue

Borosil's shares surged up to 6.6 per cent at Rs 367.50 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's early morning trade. The share price of the company is presently trading near its 52-week high of Rs 420

share market
share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Borosil’s shares surged up to 6.6 per cent at Rs 367.50 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s early morning trade. The share price of the company is presently trading near its 52-week high of Rs 420, hit on February 16, 2024. The company had hit its 52-week low of Rs 1,625.05 on October 16, 2023. 

The recent uptick in the stock price came after the company on Monday announced that it has begun its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) after boards approval, fixing the floor price at Rs 331.75 per share. The company aims to raise up to Rs 250 crore through this route, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Borosil Limited specialises in the manufacturing of laboratory glassware and microwavable kitchenware. The company distributes its products, including microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers, through a vast network of over 15,000 retail outlets. 

Borosil operates three manufacturing facilities to support its production needs. Additionally, the company exports its products to more than 70 countries worldwide, facilitated by its four manufacturing facilities.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, Borosil revenue saw a jump of 30.14 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 235.61 crore. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue declined by 24.04 per cent. Similarly, its net profit rose by 61.27 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 5.08 crore for the quarter. 

The company's net profit margin for Q4 2023-2024 stood at 2.16 per cent, reflecting a 23.92 per cent increase from the same period last year. On a quarterly basis, however, there was a significant decline of 82.07 per cent in net profit margins.

At 11:00 PM; the share of the company was 3.63 per cent higher at Rs 357 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 77,598 levels. 

The shares of Borosil are presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 45.95 times with an earning per share of Rs 7.50.

Also Read

Stocks to watch on June 25: IndiGo, KIMS, Borosil, Swan Energy, RBL Bank

Pricol shares hit 52-week high on robust March quarter results

Jefferies to Nuvama: These brokerage have raised NTPC target price post Q4

Astral shares crack 5% on sluggish Q4 show; PAT, margins take beating

Top buzzing stocks, June 14: Ambuja, Defence, Suven Pharma, Zaggle, Nalco

Govt bonds flattish as investors await inflows in index inclusion week

CLSA thinks Zomato is growing faster than Swiggy, sees 25% upside

Happiest Minds Tech block deal: Shares fell 9%; Ashok Soota likely seller

This smallcap stock has surged 42% in 2 days; nearly doubled in 13 days

ITC, NTPC, LIC Housing among 10 F&O stocks to watch ahead of June expiry

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksBorosilMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEStocks in focus

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story