The Indian Rupee ended lower near the record low mark on Friday as concerns of foreign outflow weighed on sentiments after the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) kept interest rates unchanged.

The domestic currency closed nine paise lower at 88.78 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.70 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.80 on Tuesday.

Over the past year, the rupee has weakened by more than 5 per cent, pressured by US policy moves, trade tensions and global uncertainties, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Capital outflows, high gold imports and risk aversion have also weighed on sentiment, he added. "On a technical basis, momentum remains in favour of the dollar, with the rupee down 0.65 per cent over the past month." On Wednesday, while keeping the repo rates unchanged, the MPC maintained the policy stance at 'neutral'. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that the effects of the front-loaded monetary policy measures and recent fiscal actions were still unfolding. The committee also revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent while lowering the inflation forecast to 2.6 per cent.