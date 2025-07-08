BPCL, HPCL near record highs, zoom up to 57% from March low; here's why

The stock price of HPCL is trading close to its record high level of ₹457.20, touched on September 5, 2024. It bounced back 57 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹287.55, which it had hit on March 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, BPCL is quoting close to its all-time high of ₹376 touched on September 30, 2024. The stock has recovered 53 per cent from its March low of ₹234.15 on the BSE.

OMCs expected to report a strong Q1 result

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to report strong earnings for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), benefiting from lower crude prices. Oil prices declined 12 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while retail fuel prices remained largely unchanged.

The impact of the ₹2 per litre hike in excise duty is partly offset by the domestic LPG price increase. Also, as oil prices moved up in June, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities do not expect much adventitious inventory impact for BPCL and HPCL.

The brokerage expects strong Ebitda growth for oil marketing companies in Q1FY26: BPCL up 53 per cent Q-o-Q and 2.1 times Y-o-Y, HPCL up 49 per cent Q-o-Q and 4.1 times Y-o-Y on a low base, and IOC up 31 per cent Q-o-Q and 2.1 times Y-o-Y.