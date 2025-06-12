Breakout stocks: Nifty Pharma, Biocon, Cipla break over 200-DMA; what next?

The Nifty Pharma index and select shares such as Biocon, Cipla, Zydus Life and Gland Pharma were trading above the respective 200-DMAs after more than 2 months; show technical charts.

