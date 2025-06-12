Northern ARC pops 4% as RBI grants approval for undertaking factoring biz

In the factoring business, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) offers immediate funding to businesses by purchasing their accounts receivable (unpaid invoices) at a discounted rate. This enables the business to access cash quickly, helping to ease cash flow constraints. The NBFC then assumes the responsibility of collecting payments from the customers, while the business receives a reduced upfront amount.
Northern ARC Q4 results
Northern ARC Capital reported a 57.48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to ₹37.76 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹88.81 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). However, revenue for the quarter rose 6.84 per cent to ₹602.52 crore from ₹563.93 crore a year ago.
Northern Arc Capital Limited (formerly IFMR Capital Finance Limited) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that facilitates access to debt for under-served individuals and businesses.
With over 14 years of experience, the company connects borrowers from sectors like microfinance, affordable housing, agriculture, and commercial vehicle finance with mainstream debt investors.
The company operates as a diversified financial services platform with a strong focus on underserved markets. It offers a wide range of financing solutions, including MSME, microfinance, consumer, vehicle, and agricultural loans. Northern Arc follows a partner-driven model, working closely with microfinance institutions (MFIs) and other NBFCs to extend capital to micro-entrepreneurs and financially excluded borrowers, helping bridge the credit gap in India’s informal economy.
