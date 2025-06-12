This smallcap defence stock jumps 5% in trade today; here's why

NIBE share price: NIBE shares rose up to 4.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,986 per share on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

At 11:11, NIBE shares were off day’s highs, and were trading 3.38 per cent higher at ₹1,964 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 82,214.10 levels.

Why did NIBE share price rise in trade today?

NIBE share price rose after securing an order worth ₹23.33 crore from an infrastructure and defence company for supply of armour plat MIL12560 (ARMOUR).

In an exchange filing, NIBE said, “This is to inform that the Company has received a Purchase Order from one of the leading Infra and Defence Company for Supply of Armour Plate MIL12560 (ARMOUR) for a total consideration of ₹23.33 crore (inclusive of all taxes and duties).”

The company further said that the order will be executed in tranches by May 31, 2026. Earlier this week, NIBE entered into a licensing agreement with Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.) (R&DE(E)), Pune, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for transfer of technology of ‘Modular Bridging System’ of various lengths from 14m to 46m. ALSO READ | Shakti Pumps gains on ₹114.6 crore order win from Maharashtra Energy Dept The ‘Modular Bridging System’ is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge, developed by DRDO. It is a complex, multi-disciplinary engineering solution capable of rapidly deploying bridges up to spans of 46m to enable the crossing of tracked and wheeled vehicles. The system is specifically designed to address the dynamic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and other Government agencies, NIBE explained.