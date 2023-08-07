Home / Markets / News / Britannia Industries slips 3% as Q1FY24 results misses Street estimates

Britannia Industries slips 3% as Q1FY24 results misses Street estimates

The biscuit maker's revenue and profit-after-tax (PAT) 8.4/35.6 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1FY24 were below consensus estimates by 2.4/10 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Britannia Industries slipped 3.5 per cent to Rs 4,630 per share in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company's June quarter results (Q1FY24) came below Street estimates. 
 
The biscuit maker's revenue and profit-after-tax (PAT) 8.4/35.6 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1FY24 were below consensus estimates by 2.4/10 per cent, respectively. The company's volume growth, too, was flat as compared to estimates of 4-5 per cent. 
 
So far this calendar year, the stock surged 11 per cent, as against an 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
 
Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said that the company missed expectations on the profit front due to price correction undertaken during Q1 to tackle renewed local competition.
 
"With softening of commodity prices, local competition intensified and to cope up with this, Britannia undertook price corrections to remain competitive and tackle this renewed competition," the brokerage firm said.
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, grew 37.6 per cent YoY to Rs 689 crore in Q1FY24, while Ebitda margins expanded 370 basis points (bps) YoY to 17.2 per cent.
 
Other expenses, meanwhile, grew 12.2 per cent during the quarter, a moderation in pace compared to FY23, but higher than levels that Britannia used to grow overheads in the past.
 
Staff costs, too, rose 28 per cent YoY due to stock-based payments, given a sharp up move in the share price during the quarter. 
 
Analysts at JM Financial, on the other hand, expect the second half of FY24 to be challenging from the topline as well as bottomline front, given lower volumes and higher margin.
 
"A more aggressive cost-efficiencies program may be needed to boost profitability. The stock could consolidate after the recent sharp run up, especially since 2H outlook is not looking all that easy at this point of time," the brokerage firm added.

Also Read

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

FMCG index likely to hit 50,000; ITC, Britannia, Marico may rally up to 20%

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Adani Green tanks 12% after nearly 3% equity change hands via block deal

Bears may tighten grip on OMC stocks amid crude oil trading at 6-week high

Telecom infra stocks in focus; Birla Cable, Sterlite Tech surge up to 20%

M&M jumps 3% as Q1 results impresses Street; brokerages remain bullish

Yatharth Hospital debuts on a quiet note, commands 14% gain at day's high

Topics :Britannia IndustriesQ1 resultsFMCG stocksFMCG sectorBSE NSEIndian markets

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Statsguru: Six charts explain expansion in India's services trade

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story