M&M jumps 3% as Q1 results impresses Street; brokerages remain bullish

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) rallied 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,518 per share on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade, after the company reported 60 per cent jump year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) to Rs 3,508 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24).



So far this calendar year, the stock of SUV-to-tractor manufacturer jumped 21 per cent, as against 8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



In the recently concluded quarter, the company's consolidated revenue rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 33,892 crore.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, too, increased 46.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,547 crore in Q1FY23, while Ebitda margin improved to 14.6 per cent.



Moreover, the company booked Rs 870 crore on stake sale in Mahindra CIE, Sanyo, and gains from re-listing of SsangYong.



Segment-wise, the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) volumes grew 32 per cent YoY and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1FY24. Total tractor volume, on the other hand, declined 3 per cent YoY and increased 28 per cent QoQ, on the back of healthly monsoon trends in July.



Going ahead, the management expects healthy recovery in second half of this fiscal year.



"The growth gems are on track to achieve over $1 billion valuation over 3-5 years. The company remains committed to sustain atleast 18 per cent return-on-equity (RoE) for its group operations," they added.



Brokerages, too, maintain a 'buy' on a counter. Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, for instance, said that M&M's core FY25E price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10x is inexpensive.



"The better net pricing in the auto segment shall boost profitability, driving core earnings compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over FY23–25E. The stock catalysts include production ramp-up (autos) and incremental announcements pertaining to EVs," the brokerage firm added, sharing a target price of Rs 1,790 per share.



Analysts at LKP Securities, too, remain bullish on M&M, with a target price of Rs 1,727 apiece.



"We maintain a 'buy' for M&M on attractive valuations, in line with our assumptions of margin improvement on increase in volumes and value of SUV, 3Ws and LCV segments," the brokerage firm added.



On 3.5 per cent investment in RBL Bank, the management indicated that it was based on a long-term view to understand banking landscape, which would enable to enhance the value of financial services business.



That apart, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.25 per share. Besides, it also approved merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mahindra Heavy Engines (MHEL), Mahindra Two Wheelers (MTWL) and Trringo.com (TCL) with the company for streamlining the holding structure.