Broader market party continues





BSE ups buyback price; Shares gain The five-month winning streak for the Sensex and the Nifty was snapped with the benchmark indices dropping nearly 3 per cent in August. The broader markets, however, continued to make positive strides with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 3.7 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively. On Friday, smallcaps extended their outperformance. Thanks to the rally in the broader market, the mcap of all-BSE listed companies hit a new record high of Rs 312 trillion on Friday. Net inflows from both mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors remained positive in August. The highlight of the month was large share sales by promoters and private equity (PE) funds, who mopped up a cumulative of over Rs 60,000 crore, highest for any calendar month. IT stocks were among the outperformers, while financial services were laggards.

BSE has increased the acquisition price for its proposed Rs 375-crore buyback from Rs 816 per share to Rs 1,080 per share. The record date set for the buyback is September 14. Shares of BSE rose 4.9 per cent to end at Rs 1,145. Experts said BSE is the first company to use the recently tweaked buyback rules that allow companies to revise their buyback price ahead of their record date. This will be BSE’s third share repurchase since its listing in January 2017. Previously, BSE has done a Rs 166 crore open market buy back in 2018. In 2019, the exchange did a tender route buyback worth Rs 460 crore. The latest buyback, representing 2.56 per cent equity, is also being done under the tender route.