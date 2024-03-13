Broader mkt weakness, slow capex to halt rally in cement shares: Analysts

The recent price correction in broader markets has hit cement companies hard in the month of March. Thus far in the current month, small-cap firms like Visaka Industries, Andhra Cements NCL Industries, Sahyadri Industries, and KCP have lost 19.7 per cent, 14.3 per cent, 13.8 per cent, 13.5 per cent, and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

On the contrary, large-cap companies, while registering losses for the month, have seen a softer blow. Shares of JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja Cement, and ACC, for instance, have lost in the range of 5 per cent to 8 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data shows. By comparison, the Nifty50 has shed 0.1 per cent in March.



Going ahead, Vishal Periwal, an analyst tracking the sector at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, believes the ongoing correction in the mid,- and small-cap stocks will continue to keep a check on cement shares.

“There is a larger trend playing out in the markets right now, where investors are shifting from mid- and small-caps to large-caps due to profit booking. This trend is expected to spread to the cement sector as well,” he said.

In addition to it, analysts expect the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in April/May 2024, along with a slowdown in demand due to lower capex, to keep a lid on cement prices. In turn, halting the rally in share prices.



“Typically, execution of infrastructure projects slows down during an election year as no new orders are announced while old ones have a long gestation period. Besides, cement prices usually remain under pressure in the March quarter due to low demand and high supply as volumes,” said Manish Valecha, lead cement and construction analyst, Anand Rathi Securities.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal, all-India average cement price dropped 1.4 per cent in February over January due to price reductions in the East, South, and North Indian regions.

In absolute terms, all-India average retail price fell Rs 7 per 50kg bag M-o-M to Rs 375 in February vs an average M-o-M increase of Rs 5 per bag for the past three years.



South India saw the highest price cut of Rs 13/bag, followed by Rs 8/bag in East India, Rs 6/bag in North India, Rs 5/bag in West India, and Rs 3/bag in Central India. On the demand side, although most pockets witnessed M-o-M recovery, it has been below the desired levels.

Given this, analysts opine volume push in March may overshadow price hike efforts. Thus, the industry is unlikely to see any material price hike prior to April. However, the pricing impact is expected to be partly offset by lower cost due to operating leverage benefits and weak fuel prices.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, IDBI Capital expects average cement price to reduce by 4.5 per cent in Q4FY24. It expects the sector to deliver volume growth of 8-10 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, but anticipates weakness in prices to impact Ebitda growth.



That said, analysts remain bullish on the sector from a long-term lens as India's cement consumption is expected to grow at a 7.5 per cent CAGR from FY23 to FY26, reaching around 485 million tonnes fuelled by the government's infrastructure push, and increased urban real estate volumes.

Investment strategy

As a strategy, analysts advise investors to hold large-caps and use any correction in them to accumulate more as they remain bullish on the sector from a long-term lens.

“The cement stocks may not give stellar returns in the near-term, but they may push investor wealth by 15-20 per cent in FY25. We prefer large caps such as ACC and Ultratech,” said Periwal.