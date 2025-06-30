Monday, June 30, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Curefoods India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹800 cr for expansion

Curefoods India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹800 cr for expansion

Curefoods India IPO comprises a fresh issue of face value of ₹1 per share aggregating up to ₹800 crore and an OFS of up to 48.5 million equity shares

ipo market listing share market

Curefoods India is an internet-driven multi-brand food services company

SI Reporter SI Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: Bengaluru-based Curefoods India, a multi-brand food services company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden public issue. 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a combination of a fresh issue of face value of ₹1 per share aggregating up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 48.5 million equity shares. The investors selling shareholders include Iron Pillar PCC, Crimson Winter, Accel India V (Mauritius), Chiratae Ventures, Global Ecommerce Fund, Alteria Capital, Curefit Healthcare, and others.  
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers. 
 
 
According to the DRHP, the company plans to utilise ₹152.54 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds primarily for expansion and equipment, including ₹126.32 crore for establishing new Krispy Kreme cloud kitchens, restaurants, kiosks, and central kitchen. In addition, ₹19.91 crore will be used for expanding select existing cloud kitchens by adding new brands and ₹6.31 crore towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, and strategic initiatives. 

About Curefoods India

Curefoods India is an internet-driven multi-brand food services company offering comprehensive cuisines catering to a range of consumer preferences and dietary needs. According to the DRHP, the company is among the top two leading cloud kitchen companies in terms of service locations covered, as of March 31, 2025. It leverages a multi-channel approach that integrates both delivery and non-delivery channels.
 
Curefoods India's brand portfolio includes EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, Olio Pizza, Frozen Bottle, Millet Express, and Krispy Kreme. As of March 31, 2025, the company had a presence across 502 service locations in more than 70 cities and towns in India. Its offline network comprises five central kitchens, 281 cloud kitchens, 99 kiosks, 122 restaurants, and 13 warehouses. 
 
Curefoods India's revenue from operations came in at ₹754.8 crore in FY25, up 27.46 per cent from ₹585.11 crore in the previous fiscal.  Its net losses narrowed to ₹169.9 crore in FY25 from ₹172.6 crore in the previous year. 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: D-St snaps 4-day rally; Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty tests 25,500; FMCG, banks drag

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond, Raymond Lifestyle zoom up to 16% on heavy volume; here's why

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Sigachi Industries stock tanks 14% after deadly explosion at Telangana unit

real estate construction building

Ahluwalia Contracts share surges 5% on securing deals worth over ₹1,100 cr

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank rallies 5%, hits 11-month high; stock rises for 7th straight day

Topics : SEBI Stock Market IPOs Markets IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon