Stocks to Watch Today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, June 30, 2025: Markets in the Asia Pacific regions are ruling higher on Monday, following S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite's record high closing on Wall Street last Friday,. At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 20 points higher at 25,770 level.

Investors will watch out India' industrial and manufacturing production data for May, coupled with developments in the global markets regarding US President Donald Trump's trade deals, and China's NBS Manufacturing data for June.

Japan's Nikkei is ruling 1.7 per cent higher, while Australia's ASX200 is up 0.2 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.85 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Tata Steel share price: The company has received a show cause-cum-demand notice from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) audit department for irregular availment of Input Tax Credit for the period FY2018-19 through FY2022-23. The tax notice is for ₹1,007.54 crore. Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price: Torrent Pharma has informed the stock exchanges that it will acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals by acquiring 74.48 million (46.39 per cent) shares in the company for ₹11,917 crore from Tau Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., the promoter of the target company. It said it may also acquire up to 2.8 per cent equity from certain employees of JB Chemicals at a price not exceeding ₹1,600 per share.

Further, Torrent Pharma will make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake (41.74 million shares) at ₹1,639.18 per share. Adani Group stocks: Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The United States SEC has informed the US District Court of New York that summons and complaints against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have yet to be served on them. This is regarding a case where it was alleged that Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani violated US federal laws while raising a debt fund of $175 million in September 2021. Titagarh Rail Systems share price: A consortium of the railway company, along with Titagarh Firema S.p.A (an associate company), has won an order worth ₹430.53 crore for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 12 passenger rolling stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and training of personnel for Pune Metro Rail Project.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price: BHEL has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Adani Power Ltd. for six thermal units of 800 megawatt (Mw). The domestic order is valued at around ₹6,500 crore. RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for a new project, wherein it will have to design, supply, testing and commission OHE upgradation of existing 1X25Kv system to 2X25Kv at feeding system with feeder in DuvvadaRajahmundry & Samalkot- Kakinada Port section of Vijaywada Division, South Central Railway. The project is worth ₹213.22 crore. NTPC share price: The company's subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, has begun commercial operations of the third and last part capacity of 120 Mw, out of 220 Mw, Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh.

TVS Holdings share price: TVS Holdings has subscribed to and has been allotted an additional 94.60 million equity shares of ₹10/- each in Home Credit India Finance Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company. The company's shareholding in Home Credit continues to remain at 81.04 per cent post the said investment. Gujarat Industries Power share price: The small-cap company has commissioned 105 Mw, out of 600 Mw Solar Power Project, located within the 2,375-Me Renewable Energy Park at Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch. Waaree Energies share price: Waaree Solar Americas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has received an order for the supply of 540 Mw solar modules from a undisclosed customer, who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

Suzlon Energy share price: Market regulator Sebi has disposed off Adjudication Proceedings in a 2022 case, related to certain specific transactions between the company and its domestic subsidiaries. Finding no evidence of violations, Sebi said the adjudication proceedings initiated against the involved parties, vide SCN, stands disposed off. ITD Cementation share price: ITD Cementation India has secured an International Marine Contract worth $ 67.4 million (₹580 crore). Bharat Forge share price: Sugandha Hiremath, sister of group patriarch Baba Kalyani, has reportedly accused Gaurishankar Kalyani\ of siphoning assets from the family's HUF structure. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilde₹share price: The company's board has approved the acquisition of a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, a Sri Lanka-based shipbuilding firm, for $52.96 million (₹452 crore), marking Mazagon's overseas expansion in maritime infrastructure.