Stock Market LIVE: BSE, DLF, Honasa in focus; Gold at 6-month high

Stock market LIVE updates: Indian stock markets will resume trade after a day\u0026#39;s holiday on Monday, and take cues from Asian peers, that are trading mixed this morning.\u0026nbsp;At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty is quoting at 19,869 levels, up 42 points.\u0026nbsp;Elsewhere in Asia, Australia\u0026#39;s ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent, followed by South Korea\u0026#39;s Kospi (up 0.31 per cent).\u0026nbsp;In Japan, Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent, while Hong Kong\u0026#39;s Hang Seng slipped 0.48 per cent.\u0026nbsp;Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.16 per cent in the US, while the S\u0026P 500 shed 0.2 per cent. The NasdaqComposite edged ower by 0.07 per cent.\u0026nbsp;Oil prices, foreign capital flows, and stock-specific action could be the other factors swinging the markets today.