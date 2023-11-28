Stock Market LIVE: BSE, DLF, Honasa in focus; Gold at 6-month high

Stock market LIVE updates: Indian : Indian stock markets will resume trade after a day's holiday on Monday, and take cues from Asian peers, that are trading mixed this morning.

At 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty is quoting at 19,869 levels, up 42 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent, followed by South Korea's Kospi (up 0.31 per cent).

In Japan, Nikkei was down 0.33 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.48 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.16 per cent in the US, while the S&P 500 shed 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite edged ower by 0.07 per cent.

Oil prices, foreign capital flows, and stock-specific action could be the other factors swinging the markets today.