BSE plans commodity derivatives push, raises concerns over SOR delays

While the BSE MD and CEO clarified that there would be no immediate launches, he said, “Some thought processes are underway and our sincere wish is that very soon we should be able to come out with consolidated views, engage with the regulators, and take the commodity agenda forward.”

On market share in the equity segment, he highlighted that while several measures, such as common contract notes, have helped improve market share, certain challenges remain. BSE’s share in equities hovers around 7 per cent to 8 per cent, while the exchange hopes to push it into double digits. “The applications for Smart Order Routing (SOR) are still pending for more than six months at the other exchange, while we have cleared ours. Because of this, SOR has not taken off and clients are unable to remain exchange-agnostic and access the best available price. This is probably impeding the growth in BSE’s market share, capital generation, and India’s economic development,” said Ramamurthy.