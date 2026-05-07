Margin headwinds could negate near-term demand optimism for Hero MotoCorp

The stock of the country’s largest two-wheeler (2W) maker Hero MotoCorp jumped 3.33 per cent at close on Thursday to ₹5,341 after a robust performance in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) and expectations of volume outperformance and market-share gains this year.

While most brokerages remain positive, citing a raft of upcoming launches and attractive valuations, they have also sounded a cautious note over the impact of commodity inflation on the company and the sector. At the current price, the stock is trading at 18x its 2026-27 (FY27) earnings estimates, and further upside will depend on a pickup in rural demand, the ability to maintain margins, and better execution.