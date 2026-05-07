Margin headwinds could negate near-term demand optimism for Hero MotoCorp

The stock of the country’s largest two-wheeler (2W) maker Hero MotoCorp jumped 3.33 per cent at close on Thursday to ₹5,341 after a robust performance in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) and expectations of volume outperformance and market-share gains this year.
While most brokerages remain positive, citing a raft of upcoming launches and attractive valuations, they have also sounded a cautious note over the impact of commodity inflation on the company and the sector. At the current price, the stock is trading at 18x its 2026-27 (FY27) earnings estimates, and further upside will depend on a pickup in rural demand, the ability to maintain margins, and better execution.
In Q4, the company’s revenue grew 28.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by volume growth of 24.2 per cent and net realisation growth of 3.7 per cent. Going ahead, the company expects the domestic 2W industry to grow in the high single digits in FY27, with scooters outpacing the motorcycle segment by a couple of percentage points. Management expects its sales to outperform the sector in both segments.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Research, led by Aniket Mhatre, expect Hero to benefit from a gradual rural recovery, given its strong brand equity in the economy and executive segments. Its focus on ramping up presence in scooters — both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle variants — and exports is likely to drive volume growth, they added.
They expect the company to deliver annual volume growth of 8 per cent over FY26 through 2027-28 (FY28), driven by launches and a rampup in exports, which rose 41 per cent in FY26. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹6,248 per share.
Despite the volume gains, gross margins slipped 300 basis points (bps) to 31.5 per cent, below estimates. While operating profit for the two-wheeler major rose 31.1 per cent Y-o-Y, operating margins expanded only marginally by 30 bps to 14.5 per cent.
While HDFC Securities has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, it believes the company faces multiple headwinds. Analysts Hitesh Thakurani and Shubhangi Kejriwal of HDFC Securities said they remain cautious, citing the possibility of an adverse monsoon, cumulative price hikes, and higher inflation, all of which could limit demand.
While management maintained its medium-term operating margin guidance of 14-16 per cent, it refrained from assuring even a minimum 14 per cent margin for FY27, they added. Some brokerages believe pressure on margins and price hikes could affect Hero more than other 2W makers.
Nomura Research is ‘neutral’ on the stock, saying Hero could be impacted more than peers if the war prolongs, given its high exposure to price-sensitive customers in the 100cc segment. The brokerage has lowered its target multiple to 15x FY28 earnings from 17x earlier to factor in risks arising from the West Asia conflict and its impact on fuel prices, inflation, and commodities.
Antique Stock Broking has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock on similar concerns. Analysts Shridhar Kallani and Rahul Deshmukh said near-term demand visibility remains supportive, aided by rural recovery and a steady pipeline of launches. However, commodity inflation, implementation of anti-lock braking system norms, and the two-helmet policy could increase vehicle prices — especially in the entry-level segment — and weigh on operating margins, partially diluting the benefits of goods and services tax rationalisation.