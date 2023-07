JSW Steel will replace HDFC in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, effective July 13. The development follows HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank. Index provider Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, has announced changes to a total of 24 of its indices, with JBM Auto, Zomato and Apollo Hospitals getting added to BSE 500, BSE 100 and Sensex 50 indices on account of HDFC’s removal.