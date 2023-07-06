Home / Markets / News / Shares of HDFC twins down 3% each as its loan growth figure falls to 15%

Shares of HDFC twins down 3% each as its loan growth figure falls to 15%

HDFC Bank (merged entity) reported gross loan growth of 15 per cent compared to a standalone loan growth of 20 per cent, an analyst pointed out

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank dropped nearly 3 per cent, each, on Wednesday — most among the Sensex and the Nifty50 components. Analysts said that the losses were on account of disappointing loan growth figures posted by HDFC. HDFC Bank (merged entity) reported gross loan growth of 15 per cent compared to a standalone loan growth of 20 per cent, an analyst pointed out.
 
“There seems to have been some slowdown even in the retail book of HDFC as per our calculations. The issue here is that the implied retail loan book numbers for HDFC from HDFC Bank disclosures do not tally with HDFC’s retail loan numbers disclosed on June 30. We believe some merger-related adjustments could have been done and will wait for clarifications from management when it reports its quarterly results,” said a note by Suresh Ganapathy, managing director, head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.
 
HDFC Bank is expected to disclose its first merged profit and loss (P&L) and balance sheet numbers during the September 2023 quarter. Analysts don’t rule out near-term pressure on growth as the two financial sector behemoths try to integrate.


Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

Nifty gains for a 7th day; Sensex's winning run snapped ending 5-day streak

LIC offloads over 2% shares in India Cement via open market transactions

NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme by 2 individuals

Sebi amends guidelines for institutional placement of units by InvITs

Shri Techtex plans to raise Rs 45-50 cr through IPO: Executive Director

Topics :HDFC groupHDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story