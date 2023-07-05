Home / Markets / News / NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme by 2 individuals

NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme by 2 individuals

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday cautioned investors not to put their money in any assured returns scheme offered by two individuals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to the statements, these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday cautioned investors not to put their money in any assured returns scheme offered by two individuals.

The two individuals are: Riya Sharma, associated with Share Expert Tips; and Himanshu Thakkar, associated with New York live trade.

They (Riya and Himanshu) were providing securities market tips for trading and assuring returns on investment in stock market and also offering to handle the trading account of investors by asking them to share their credentials, the NSE said in two separate statements.

According to the statements, these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning the investors, NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

The bourse has also provided a facility to investors of 'Know/Locate your Stock Broker' on its website to check the details of the registered member and its authorised persons.

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," NSE said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to investors, it added.

Also Read

National Stock Exchange cautions investors against two individuals

NSE warns investors against guaranteed returns investment schemes

Minimum assured return scheme in works; to be launched soon: PFRDA Chairman

Filing tax returns for the first time? Make sure you read these handy tips

Govt cautions against betting advertisements in newspapers, media platforms

Sebi amends guidelines for institutional placement of units by InvITs

Shri Techtex plans to raise Rs 45-50 cr through IPO: Executive Director

M-cap of BSE-listed firms hits Rs 300 trn, now 4th-largest equity market

JSW Steel to replace HDFC in 30-share S&P BSE Sensex from Jul 13

Sebi brings new dispute resolution mechanism for investors, intermediaries

Topics :BSE NSEInvestmentMarkets

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story