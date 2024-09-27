BSE revises transaction fee for derivatives; KRN Heat IPO subscribed 214x

The stock exchange BSE on Friday announced a revision in its charges for equity derivatives to align with the true-to-label circular by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which mandates a uniform fee irrespective of turnover. Till now, exchanges were charging slabwise fees based on turnover generated by stock brokers. Effective October 1, all Sensex and Bankex options will have a transaction fee of Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover value, while stock options and Sensex 50 options will have a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover value. However, the same for index futures and stock futures will remain nil. Charges in the currency futures and options segments have also been revised. Other market infrastructure institutions have also revised their charges as per the Sebi mandate.

KRN Heat IPO subscribed 214 times

KRN Heat Exchanger, a key component supplier to the air conditioning industry, saw its IPO garner 213 times subscription, ranking as the 9th most subscribed issue on the mainboard, as per IPO portal Chittorgarh.com. The Rs 342-crore offering generated bids worth over Rs 51,600 crore. Shares in the IPO were priced between Rs 209-220 per share. The offering was entirely a secondary share sale.

Property Share files draft documents for first SM REIT

Property Share Investment Trust has filed draft documents for a small and medium real estate investment trust (SM REIT) for a scheme aggregating up to Rs 353 crore. The proceeds from the offer are proposed to be utilised primarily for the acquisition of the Prestige Tech Platina asset by the Platina SPVs. ICICI Securities Limited is the sole lead manager to the offer. This will be the first such offering since the fractional ownership platforms in the real estate segment were brought under the ambit of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). While Property Share was the first to secure registration with the market regulator, nearly half a dozen others are awaiting approval.

AngelOne settles matter with Sebi by paying Rs 21.64 lakh

Broking firm AngelOne has settled a matter with the market regulator pertaining to alleged front-running by an authorised person (AP) associated with the broker on trades of several big clients, including Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth Family Trust. The brokerage firm paid Rs 21.64 lakh as a settlement amount to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) without admitting or denying the allegations. Sebi had observed that the orders executed in the accounts of clients by the AP were done without maintaining a record of the order instructions, and the signatures on the order instruction sheets were taken after the orders were executed. AngelOne was issued the show-cause notice in April 2024, while it filed for settlement in May. A high-powered advisory committee of Sebi recommended the amount, and a panel of whole-time members approved the settlement.

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit another new record high of $692 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.8 billion to hit another new all-time high of $692 billion in the week ended September 20, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The reserves hit a new high for the fifth consecutive week. The previous record high of $689 billion was hit in the week ended September 13. The total reserves rose on the back of an increase in foreign currency assets, which rose by $2.05 billion during the week. Gold reserves rose by $726 million during the week, whereas SDRs increased by $121 million.