BSE SME index surges 3% on August 8; STAL zooms 20%, CRP Risk 8%

The BSE SME index surged 2.8 per cent to 97,785 levels in intra-day deals on Thursday. Meanwhile, the mainline BSE benchmark index - the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent or 380 points at 79,090.

The overall breadth in the BSE SME space too was fairly positive; with over 57 per cent (114 stocks) advancing as against 72 declining shares the platform. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As many as 26 stocks were locked at the respective upper limits, which included 24 stocks at the 5 per cent upper limit. That apart, 8 stocks hit a fresh all-time high today, while a total of 12 stocks were seen quoting at new 52-week highs.

Among individual stocks, Storage Technologies and Automation (STAL) was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 193 on the back of 3.54 lakh shares traded at the counter. There were pending buy orders for 1.18 lakh shares. STAL in an exchange filing last week had announced the opening of its new sales office in Mumbai's Thane district.

CRP Risk Management had surged 8.4 per cent to Rs 9.92. The counter had seen trades of around 14,000 shares. The stock trades close to its 52-week low of Rs 7.16. The 52-week high stands at Rs 35.25.

CRP Risk Management in an exchange filing today announced key changes in management. The company's board approved the appointment of Kinjal Darshit Parkhiya as an additional Director for a period of 5 years.

Further, approved the resignation of Nisha Asrani from the position of Director due to personal reasons.

WAA Solar and Global LongLife Hospital and Research gained 8 per cent each at Rs 178 and Rs 31, respectively. Among others, 21 stocks had gained in the range of 5-7 per cent, including the likes of Waaree Technologies and Bondada Engineering.

On the flip side, Patdiam Jewellery had hit the 20 per cent lower circuit on thin volumes of 750 shares. Angel Fibers had plunged nearly 16 per cent, and Achyut Healthcare shed 10 per cent.

A total of 18 stocks including - Raghuvansh Agrofarms, Stellar Capital Services and Jay Kailash Namkeen declined 5-10 per cent. Two stocks - Finelistings Technologies and Clinitech Laboratory - hit new life-time lows today.