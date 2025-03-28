EQT closes $23.16 billion infra fund at hard cap amid investor demand

Swedish private equity firm EQT AB has closed its latest infrastructure fund, EQT Infrastructure VI, at €21.5 billion ($23.16 billion), surpassing its €20 billion target and reaching its hard cap, according to a company press release.

The fund, which is 35 per cent larger than its predecessor, attracted backing from institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurers, as well as a growing share from private wealth clients from regions such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Nordics.

EQT Infrastructure VI focuses on companies that deliver essential services, benefit from stable demand, and generate predictable cash flows. The fund targets businesses with asset-based, contracted, and well-protected models, ensuring long-term resilience and value creation, stated the release.

The fund has already committed nearly half of its capital across 12 investments, spanning sectors such as digital infrastructure, energy transition, and resource efficiency.

Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of private capital Asia, had earlier said that India would continue to attract investments from the firm, especially in healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure.

He had further added that liquidity and access to markets in India are also attractive. “India's stock market has seen significant growth, and we believe having exposure to it adds a unique element to investors’ portfolios. These factors make India and Asia increasingly important in a post-low-interest-rate environment,” he said.

“Our sector teams are continuing to deliver on a healthy investment pipeline, and we are excited by the large opportunity set underpinned by global, long-term trends such as the transition to a decarbonised and circular economy and the digitalisation of society,” said Masoud Homayoun, head of infrastructure, EQT.

EQT Infrastructure VI has already closed deals, including partnerships with EdgeConnex and T-Mobile in the US, as well as investments in European cold storage firm Constellation and environmental services firm Arcwood.

“We would like to thank our longstanding clients, whose commitments represented around 70 per cent of this fundraise, for their continued confidence in the EQT Value-Add Infrastructure strategy. We are also grateful for our new partners’ trust in EQT, and we aim to continue to deliver attractive returns through economic cycles,” said Suzanne Donohoe, chief commercial officer, EQT.