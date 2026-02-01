Budget impact: Gokaldas, Kitex, Trident, Arvind soar up to 8%; here's why

Share prices of textile companies today

Shares of textile companies surged up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Sunday’s intra-day trade after the finance minister (FM) Sitharamn proposed an integrated programme to boost the Labour-Intensive textile sector.

Among individual stocks, Kitex Garments (₹185) and Trident (₹28.17) rallied 8 per cent each on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock price of KPR Mill jumped 6 per cent to ₹919.20, while Gokaldas Exports (₹581.90), Arvind (₹328) and Alok Industries (₹15.83) were up 5 per cent each.

At 11:17 AM; these stocks were up in the range of 3 per cent to 4 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

However, most of these stocks have underperformed the market by falling up to 50 per cent from their respective 52-week highs due to weak operational performance due to US tariffs. Why are textile stocks in focus on Sunday? Alongside this, the Budget proposed an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, bringing various existing schemes under one umbrella to improve efficiency and coordination. Read Union Budget 2026 LIVE During her Budget 2026 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government proposes to set up mega textile parks to focus on value addition in technical textiles.Alongside this, the Budget proposed an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, bringing various existing schemes under one umbrella to improve efficiency and coordination. India European Union (EU) free trade agreement India and the European Union (EU) have signed into a free trade agreement (FTA), after negotiation which lasted for more than a decade. The FTA, after it becomes operational, will eliminate import tariffs to zero on Indian textiles and apparel products. This provides critical relief to Indian textile exporters that currently face 10-12 per cent duties in the EU, placing them at a significant disadvantage compared with Bangladesh, Turkey, Vietnam, and Pakistan that enjoy zero-tariff access.