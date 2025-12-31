Bumper debut! Dhara Rail Projects shares list at 19% premium on NSE SME

Dhara Rail Projects listing today: Shares of Dhara Rail Projects, a railway rolling stock systems services provider, make a bumper debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Dhara Rail Projects shares were listed at ₹150 apiece, representing a 19 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹126 per share. Post-listing the stock touched a high of ₹155 per share. Notably, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has set a cap on SME IPO listings, restricting the opening price to no more than 90 per cent above the issue price.

Dhara Rail market debut outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, Dhara Rail's unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹142.5 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16.5, or approximately 13 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Dhara Rail Projects IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 4 million equity shares, raising approximately ₹50.20 crore. There was no offer-for-sale component. Priced between ₹120 and ₹126 per share, with a lot size of 1000 shares, the IPO saw exceptionally strong demand from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a whopping 111.90 times, according to data from the NSE.