The New India Assurance Company share price today: The New India Assurance Company rose up to 2.28 per cent to an intraday high of ₹156.45 per share, on the last trading day of 2025. At 9:30 AM, The New India Assurance Company stock was trading 1.60 per cent higher at ₹155.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 84,886.56 Why did The New India Assurance Company share rise today? The share of The New India Assurance Company rose after announcing disclosures regarding GST orders and show-cause notices received. The company has received an Order in Original from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai South, under Section 74(9) read with Section 74(1) of the CGST Act/MHGST Act, 2017. This pertains to a Show Cause Notice (SCN) in Form DRC-01, dated June 26, 2025, relating to the period from April 2018 to March 2023, with a total demand of ₹2,298.06 crore, which the company had reported in compliance with Sebi regulations on 26/06/2025.

The Adjudicating Authority has dropped a tax demand of ₹2,187.95 crore and confirmed a tax demand of ₹1.10 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty. Based on the advice of its tax consultants, the company is in the process of challenging the order in Form GST DRC-07 before the First Appellate Authority within the stipulated timeline, and it believes it has a strong case on merits. Additionally, the company received an Order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, New Delhi, under Section 73 of the CGST/IGST Act, 2017, related to a Show Cause Notice in Form DRC-01 for the financial year April 2021 to March 2022. This SCN had been previously reported on August 28, 2025 as per Sebi regulations.

The Proper Officer has confirmed a total demand of ₹69.17 crore, including tax, interest, and penalty. The company, following the advice of its tax consultants, is challenging this order before the First Appellate Authority within the prescribed timeline and believes it has a strong case on merits. The New India Assurance Company (NIACL), founded by Sir Dorabji Tata in 1919 and nationalised in 1973, is India's largest government-owned general insurer. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides a wide range of insurance products, including motor, health, marine, aviation, and property insurance, serving individuals, businesses, and government schemes across India and abroad. Known for its strong financial health and market leadership, NIACL consistently ranks at the top of the country's non-life insurance sector.