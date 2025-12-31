IFCI monetises 40% stake in NEDFi, stock price gains 7%; details inside

IFCI Share Price Today: Shares of state-owned Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) IFCI were ruling higher on the bourses on the last trading session of the calendar year 2025 after the company announced the update on monetisation of its stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi). According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the NBFC has monetised its 40 per cent equity stake in NEDFi for a total consideration of ₹121.77 crore.

"This is to inform that IFCI has monetised its 40 per cent equity stake (comprising 1,00,00,000 equity shares with a cost of ₹10 crore) in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) for a total consideration of ₹121.77 crore," said IFCI in an exchange filing.

Following the news, the company's share price rose as much as 7.33 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹54.14 per share on the BSE on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Though the counter has encountered some losses, it continues to see solid demand from investors. At 09:34 AM on Wednesday, IFCI shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹54.02 per share on the BSE, up 7.06 per cent from its previous close of ₹50.46 per share on the BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoted at 84,875, higher by 200 points or 0.24 per cent. So far during today's trade, a combined total of 12.6 million equity shares of IFCI, estimated to be worth ₹67 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

The NBFC shares have a 52-week range of ₹74.50 - ₹35.67 per share on the BSE. As of December 31, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,347.22 crore on the BSE. According to BSE, IFCI's earnings per share (EPS) stands at 0.88 on a standalone basis and 2.34 on a consolidated basis. The price to earnings (P/E) ratio is 57.34 for standalone and 22.72 for consolidated. The cash earnings per share (CEPS) is 0.97 on a standalone basis and 4.18 on a consolidated basis. The return on equity (ROE) is 22.98 per cent for standalone and 13.17 per cent for consolidated.