Bumper debut! Highway Infra lists at 67% premium, hits upper circuit

Highway Infrastructure IPO, Highway Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Highway Infrastructure, an infrastructure development and management company, made a solid market debut on Tuesday, August 12, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

Highway Infrastructure stock listed at ₹117 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹47 or 67 per cent over the issue price of ₹70. Post-listing, the stock touched 5 per cent upper circuit and was trading at a high of ₹122.84.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹115, reflecting a premium of ₹45 or 64 per cent.

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing was significantly above the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure were trading at ₹94 per share, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 or 34.3 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Highway Infrastructure IPO details The public offering of Highway Infrastructure comprised a fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 4.6 million shares. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share, and a lot size of 211 shares. Highway Infrastructure IPO was open for subscription from August 5 to August 7, 2025. It received overwhelming demand from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by 300.61 times, riding on the back of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 420.57 times and 447.32 times, respectively. This was followed by the retail investors, who subscribed to the portion reserved for them by 155.58 times.