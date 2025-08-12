Pfizer share price up 3% on rolling out this vaccine; key details inside

Pfizer share price: Pharmaceutical company Pfizer shares were in focus on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.92 per cent to an intraday high of ₹5,188 per share.

At 9:45 AM, Pfizer shares were trading 2.66 per cent higher at ₹5,175 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 80,802.18 levels.

Why did Pfizer share price rise today?

Pfizer’s share price gained today after the company announced the launch of its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India. Offering broader serotype coverage, the vaccine represents a major step forward in protecting against pneumococcal disease.

PCV20 provides immunity against 20 clinically major serotypes that cause the majority of invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal infections. Meenakshi Nevatia, managing director, Pfizer India, said, “We are excited to launch PCV20, our 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, in India. We believe this vaccine, with its broad coverage of 20 pneumococcal disease serotypes, will address the increasing need for adult immunisation in our country.” Additionally, it will be available as a single-dose vaccine, potentially eliminating the need for a second shot, and is suitable for all adults, including those with chronic health conditions, the company revealed, in a statement.

Adults over 50, along with individuals suffering from comorbidities such as asthma, COPD, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes, are at higher risk of contracting pneumococcal infections, which can lead to serious complications, hospitalisations, or death. Timely immunisation is considered crucial to lowering these risks. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are among the most effective public health measures for reducing the incidence and severity of pneumococcal disease. The launch of PCV20 in India reinforces Pfizer’s 25-year track record in pneumococcal vaccine innovation and its ongoing commitment to preventive healthcare. About Pfizer Pfizer is a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company with a legacy spanning more than 170 years. Headquartered in New York City, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering medical breakthroughs that improve lives.