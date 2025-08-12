Hindalco slips 2% after arm Novelis reports Q1 results; read analysis here

Novelis Q1 results
Hindalco Novelis management commentary
- Increase in scrap prices (especially for used beverage cans) will continue to keep margins under pressure; however, the positive metal price lag from Midwest Premium movements (increased from $450 per ton to $1,500 per ton in recent months could partially offset the impact.
- The company expects the US tariff on aluminum imports (particularly from South Korea and Canada) to affect Q2FY26 Ebitda by $60 million quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), which may partially be offset by the US Midwest premium.
- Management expects adjusted Ebitda/t to bottom out by the end of H1FY26. H2FY26 is expected to see a rise in Ebitda levels.
- Management expects some tariff cost recovery to be achieved via customer discussions, although the company is avoiding renegotiating contracts mid-term to protect relationships and volumes.
- The commissioning of Bay Minette will reduce the import dependency and free up other US capacities for high-margin (automotive and specialty) products.
- Management does not expect any volume loss due to tariff issues – the mitigation plan is designed to protect shipments and maintain customer relationships.
