Home / Markets / News / Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

While the Covid-19 period saw CEO transitions take a back seat, Jefferies said that businesses are now dealing with changed macro / geopolitical situations

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :MarketsCEOsJefferiesIndia Inc

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Also Read

UltraTech Q2 net profit falls 42% to Rs 756 cr on higher energy costs

CCI likely to appeal against NCLAT order in DLF matter: Sources

DLF's net profit up 35% in Q3, total revenue falls to Rs 1,560 crore

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result

RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as AU SFB's MD; stock surges 16%

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story