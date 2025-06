Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels

Equity benchmark indices - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index witnessed a consolidation in the last seven trading weeks.On Friday, the market ended on a firm note after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a higher-than-expected interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps), and a surprise 100 reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) in a phased manner. Is this news good enough to trigger a breakout on the upside for the benchmark indices? Here's what the Sensex and Nifty charts indicate.

BSE Sensex

NSE Nifty

Last close: 82,189Support: 81,780; 81,530; 81,330; 81,125Resistance: 82,600; 82,850; 83,050; 83,250The BSE benchmark index has been consolidating with a positive bias, post the upside breakout in the month of May.The monthly Fibonacci chart shows, that the Sensex seemed to have taken support around the monthly S-1 (Support 1), which stands at 80,565, and then bounced back. As per the monthly Fibonacci chart, the BSE Sensex can potentially rally to 83,770 levels this June; with intermediate resistance likely around 82,885 and 83,330 levels. On the upside, the Sensex can potentially target 84,240 levels, shows the medium-term chart.In the week ahead, the Sensex may face resistance around 82,600, 82,850, 83,050 and 83,250 levels; whereas, support for the BSE benchmark, in case of a dip, can be anticipated around 81,780, 81,530, 81,330 and 81,125 levels.Last close: 25,003Support: 24,800Resistance: 25,320; 25,550; 25,850The NSE Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the 24,000 - 25,100 range in the last seven weeks. At present, the index is closer to the higher-end of the present trading range. Technical chart shows, break and sustained trade above 25,100 can trigger fresh upside momentum for the NSE benchmark.As such, the Nifty can potentially attempt a rally towards 25,900 levels in the coming weeks. Interim resistance for the index can be anticipated around 25,320, 25,550 and 25,850 levels.The short-term bias for the Nifty is likely to remain favourable as long as the index sustains above its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at 24,800 levels.