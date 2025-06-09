Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels

BSE Sensex
NSE NiftyLast close: 25,003 Support: 24,800 Resistance: 25,320; 25,550; 25,850 The NSE Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the 24,000 - 25,100 range in the last seven weeks. At present, the index is closer to the higher-end of the present trading range. Technical chart shows, break and sustained trade above 25,100 can trigger fresh upside momentum for the NSE benchmark. As such, the Nifty can potentially attempt a rally towards 25,900 levels in the coming weeks. Interim resistance for the index can be anticipated around 25,320, 25,550 and 25,850 levels. The short-term bias for the Nifty is likely to remain favourable as long as the index sustains above its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at 24,800 levels.
