Can Sensex, Nifty breakout this week? Check support, upside target levels

Indian benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty have been consolidating for the last seven weeks; Will the RBI jumbo rate cut trigger an upside breakout? Here's what the charts say.

premium Weekly Market Outlook: The BSE Sensex can potentially surge to 84,240 levels, and the Nifty to 25,900, suggest technical charts.