Home / Markets / News / Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies

IPO
Ganga Bath Fittings shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 11, 2025.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Ganga Bath Fittings is expected to be finalised today, June 9, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) of Ganga Bath Fittings, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, June 6, received a muted response from investors, with the issue being over-subscribed only 1.61 times, according to data available on NSE. 

Here's how to check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status online: 

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. 

Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO grey market premium (GMP) today: 

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading flat at ₹49, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

Ganga Bath Fitting IPO details 

The company plans to raise ₹32.65 crore through a fresh issue of 6.66 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹46 to ₹49 per equity share. Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.  ALSO READ | IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 3 new issues, 1 listing this week 
Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹20.13 crore to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and ₹2.70 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Ganga Bath Fittings

Incorporated in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories including but not limited to bath fittings items such as CP taps and their parts, showers, bath accessories, Sanitary wear, ABS Showers, ABS Health faucet, ABS Taps, ABS Accessories, PTMT Taps, Door Handles, Bathroom Vanities, Bathroom Sinks, SS Showers, Shower Drains, SS Channel Drainer etc. It also manufactures customised components based on customer specifications. The company has a network of over 2,500 distributors across India.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty holds 25,150 in pre-open session

Top stock picks for today, June 9: Arkade Developers, ABREL and more

Stocks to watch today, June 9: HDFC Bank, LIC, Infosys, UPL, M&M

Eternal, Trent top stock calls by Angel One's Osho Krishan; here's why

Premium

Tractors carve fresh growth furrows across FY26 auto sector landscape

Topics :IPO allotmentSME IPOsIPOsNSE SME platformNSE EmergeMarketsstock markets

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story