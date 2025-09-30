Tata group stocks to buy?Given this background, here are 3 Tata group stocks that can potentially gain up to 28 per cent from here as per technical charts.
Tata ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹925 Likely Target: ₹1,100 Upside Potential: 18.9% Support: ₹920; ₹903; ₹871; ₹850 Resistance: ₹960; ₹1,010; ₹1,035 Tata Chemicals stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹850 levels, with near support visible at ₹920, ₹903 and ₹871 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,100 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹960, ₹1,010 and ₹1,035 levels.
Tata Investment CorporationCurrent Price: ₹9,530 Likely Target: ₹11,200 Upside Potential: 18.6% Support: ₹9,250; ₹8,600; ₹8,300 Resistance: ₹9,757; ₹10,300 Tata Investment Corporation has rallied nearly 40 per cent thus far in September. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹9,250 levels; below which strong support for the stock exists around ₹8,600 and ₹8,300 levels.
Tata CommunicationsCurrent Price: ₹1,621 Likely Target: ₹2,070 Upside Potential: 27.7% Support: ₹1,579; ₹1,500 Resistance: ₹1,700; ₹1,800; ₹1,950 Tata Communications is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,579 and ₹1,500 support zone. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,700 levels for the sentiment to turn upbeat. The stock can potentially soar to ₹2,070 levels on the upside, with interim resistance around ₹1,800 and ₹1,950 levels.
