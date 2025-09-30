Can Tata Capital IPO, Tata Motors demerger lift sentiment of group stocks?

A majority of Tata group stocks including TCS, Tata Elxsi, Trent, Voltas and 6 others have declined over 22% so far this year. Here are 3 Tata group stocks that can gain up to 28% going ahead.

Technical outlook on Tata group stocks ahead of Tata Capital IPO. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)