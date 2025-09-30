Home / Markets / News / Seshasaai Technologies makes positive debut, list at 3% premium on BSE

Seshasaai Technologies makes positive debut, list at 3% premium on BSE

Seshaasai Technologies share price: On the BSE, Seshaasai Technologies shares began trading at ₹436 per share, a premium of ₹13 per share or 3 per cent over the issue price

Stock market
Seshasaai Technologies Stock Price Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Seshaasai Technologies IPO listing, Seshaasai Technology share price: Shares of technology-driven BFSI solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies made a positive D-Street debut on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. The company’s shares listed at ₹432 per share on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹9 per share or 2.12 per cent over the issue price of ₹423 per share.
 
On the BSE, Seshaasai Technologies shares began trading at ₹436 per share, a premium of ₹13 per share or 3 per cent over the issue price. However, post-listing, the stock fell over 5 per cent from the listing price to touch an intraday low of  ₹408.65.
 
Seshaasai Technologies' listing, however, came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at around ₹643 per share in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 per share, or 9.5 per cent over the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities. 

Seshaasai Technologies IPO details

Seshaasai Technologies IPO comprised a fresh issue of 11.3 million equity shares worth ₹480 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.9 million equity shares worth ₹333.07 crore. The public offering was offered at a price band of ₹402-423 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. The issue was open for public subscription from September 23 to September 25, 2025.
 
The public issue received bids for over 937.9 million shares against 13.76 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 68.13 times, according to BSE data.
 
Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 189.63 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 49.9 times. Retail investors oversubscribed their reserved quota by 9.17 times. 
 
The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Friday, September 26, 2025. The company set the issue price at ₹423 per share.
 
Seshaasai Technologies will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. However, the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds the expansion of existing manufacturing units, and repayment or prepayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sammaan Capital up 17% in 2 days on fund buying; Is it good time to buy?

CAMS, Nuvama, ABSL AMC: Why is Motilal Oswal betting on these stocks?

Solarworld Energy Solutions posts strong debut; shares list at 11% premium

Anand Rathi Share lists at 4% premium; falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Firstsource Solution shares rise 4%; JM Financial sees 13% upside

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsIPOsshare marketIPO listing time

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story