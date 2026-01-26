Cautious near-term outlook to weigh on Info Edge amid weak IT hiring

The weakness in IT sector hiring has been weighing on the outlook for Info Edge (India) over the past year, and the stock has corrected by 13 per cent on account of this during the period. While the December quarter (Q3 FY26) performance for the IT segment saw a marginal improvement, brokerages believe the IT hiring outlook remains soft given macro uncertainty in the US.

The company’s billings in Q3 for the Naukri or recruitment segment were up 11 per cent year-on-year but were lower than Street expectations. This was slightly better than the 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the September quarter. The company had mentioned after the September quarter that the general hiring environment remains challenging, with global capability centres (GCCs) being the only bright spot. Realisations for the segment may remain under pressure, as Naukri adds more customers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined 191 basis points year-on-year due to higher marketing expenses, although it improved sequentially.