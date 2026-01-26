Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / News / Cautious near-term outlook to weigh on Info Edge amid weak IT hiring

Cautious near-term outlook to weigh on Info Edge amid weak IT hiring

The company's billings in Q3 for the Naukri or recruitment segment were up 11 per cent year-on-year but were lower than Street expectations

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s
premium
(Representative image)
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 6:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The weakness in IT sector hiring has been weighing on the outlook for Info Edge (India) over the past year, and the stock has corrected by 13 per cent on account of this during the period. While the December quarter (Q3 FY26) performance for the IT segment saw a marginal improvement, brokerages believe the IT hiring outlook remains soft given macro uncertainty in the US.
 
The company’s billings in Q3 for the Naukri or recruitment segment were up 11 per cent year-on-year but were lower than Street expectations. This was slightly better than the 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the September quarter. The company had mentioned after the September quarter that the general hiring environment remains challenging, with global capability centres (GCCs) being the only bright spot. Realisations for the segment may remain under pressure, as Naukri adds more customers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Naukri’s profit before tax (PBT) margin declined 191 basis points year-on-year due to higher marketing expenses, although it improved sequentially.
 
Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain of Nomura Research believe the ongoing macro uncertainty in the US is impacting decision-making within the IT segment of the business. The weakness has continued in the domestic business as well, they add.
 
They have a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,585. Downside risks include a slow recovery in the recruitment classified vertical and disappointing performance of listed investments, the brokerage says.
 
Among other segments, real estate platform 99acres’ billings saw healthy growth of 14.4 per cent, though this was lower than estimates, which had pegged it about 300 basis points higher. The segment had posted revenue growth of 12.8 per cent in the September quarter, while billings growth was at 14 per cent year-on-year. The company witnessed faster growth in broker and channel partner billings compared to developer billings. Profit before tax loss from the segment increased sequentially in Q2, with the company indicating that operating profit breakeven would take time.
 
The education (Shiksha) and matrimony (Jeevansathi) verticals grew about 13.7 per cent and also disappointed the Street. Thus, overall billings growth at 11.8 per cent was also below expectations of over 13 per cent growth.
 
JM Financial has maintained an add rating with a revised December 2026 target price of Rs 1,430, unchanged from the earlier target. The valuation reflects a sharp correction in the share prices of investee companies Eternal and PB Fintech, valued at an unchanged holding company discount of 25 per cent to their respective current market prices.
 
After the Q2 results, Kotak Research cut FY26–FY28 revenue estimates for the company, primarily on slower Naukri revenue growth of 6.7 per cent over the period. It has assumed weaker margins for Naukri and higher losses for 99acres, which drive a 2 to 3 per cent cut in earnings per share. For investee companies, the brokerage has a target price of Rs 400 per share for Eternal and Rs 1,600 for PB Fintech, leading to an unchanged sum-of-the-parts-based fair value of Rs 1,455.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UBS maintains underweight stance on India amid weak nominal GDP growth

Safe haven, tight supply: Why gold prices continue to scale new highs

Sensex, Nifty fall over 4% in Jan on outflows, weak rupee, global risks

Asian markets edge lower as yen rises sharply against US dollar

Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Republic Day 2026?

Topics :Market newsIT sectorIT Industrystocks

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story