Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Republic Day 2026?

Trading on Indian stock exchanges is closed today, Monday, January 26, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE remain shut in observance of Republic Day 2026.

All market segments, including equities, equity derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, are non-operational for the day. Further, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on January 26, 2026, will be closed fully with both morning and evening sessions closed for trading.

Trading activity will resume on Tuesday, January 27, following the long weekend. As per the 2026 trading calendar released by the NSE and BSE, January 26 is one of the 16 stock market holidays scheduled for the year, excluding weekends.

On regular trading days, equity markets operate between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm, with a pre-open session starting at 9:00 am. Looking ahead, the next major trading holiday after today will be Holi, falling in March 2026, when both exchanges will again remain closed. Earlier this month, markets had also remained shut on January 15 due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra. Market recap Indian equity benchmarks extended losses on Friday to end the session lower, weighed down by Adani Group stocks, Eternal, and IndiGo. At close, BSE Sensex was at 81,537.7, down 769.67 points or 0.94 per cent and NSE Nifty50 quoted 25,048.65, down 241.25 points or 0.95 per cent.

On the BSE, Adani Ports, Eternal, IndiGo, and Axis Bank were among the top laggards, while Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HUL, TCS, and ICICI Bank featured among the gainers. All sectoral indices finished in the red. Nifty Realty fell the most, down 3.34 per cent, followed by Nifty PSU Bank, which fell 2.27 per cent. The benchmark Nifty posted its worst weekly fall since September. The total market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies fell by nearly ₹7 trillion on Friday to ₹452 trillion. For the week, it declined by ₹16 trillion. Investors have remained cautious ahead of the Union Budget, amid expectations of limited policy support. Early earnings announcements for the third quarter of FY26 have reinforced concerns over profitability, with the combined net profit of early-reporting companies rising just 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).